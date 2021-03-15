Global Shape Memory Alloys Market Future Expansion, Aspirant Execution And Competition Analysis 2024

The global shape memory alloys market is witnessing good growth in recent years and anticipated to witness the significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to its increasing application such as adaptive structures, actuators, medical devices, heat detection devices, high temperature automotive, oil/gas down-hole, aeronautics, military, and others.

On the basis of type, the shape memory alloys market is classified into nitinol, copper-based, iron-manganese silicon, and others. Among all these, nitinol alloys category holds the largest share in the market and also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the shape memory alloys market is segmented into biomedical, aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, home appliances, and others.

Growing medical implants industry and increasing demand from end-user industries are the major factors driving the shape memory alloys market growth. These materials provide various benefits to the users, for example, they provide high force that allows lightweight compact actuator designs, eliminates extraneous systems (hydraulic, pneumatic, and others), responds to temperature change that eliminated the need for electronics and sensors, enable simple, frictionless designs which require less maintenance, and others.

Some of the key players operating in the global shape memory alloys industry are Saes Getters, Nitinol Devices & Components, Johnson Matthey, G.Rau Gmbh & Co. Kg, Ati Wah-Chang, Furukawa Electric, Fort Wayne Metals, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Nippon Seisen, Ultimate Niti Technologies, Metalwerks Pmd, Dynalloy, Peier Tech, Saite Metal, Smart, Grikin, and Baoji Seabird Metal.

