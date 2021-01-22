Global Set-Top Box Market: Market Share, Trends And Leading Players by 2030 | ARRIS International plc., Technicolor SA, Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., EchoStar Corporation, HUMAX HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. etc.

The report “Global Set-Top Box Market, By Type (Cable, Satellite, Digital Terrestrial Television, Internet Protocol, Over-The-Top Content (OTT), Others), By Content Resolution (Secure Digital (SD), High Definition (HD), 4K, and Others), By Application (Residential Use and Commercial Use), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global set-top box market is projected to grow from US$ 20.9 billion in 2020 to US$ 28.8 billion by 2029. Advantage of offering greater number of channels compared to conventional broadcasting services is a key factor driving growth of the global set-top box market. In addition, growing popularity of high definition (HD) channels among consumers, coupled with increasing adoption of smart televisions across the globe are some among the major factors propelling growth of the global set-top box market. Furthermore, increasing popularity of internet-based set-top box devices such as IPTV and OTT is other factor supporting growth of the target market. Developments of high-speed broadband infrastructure in developing countries are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for key players operating in the target market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/487

Key Highlights:

In August 2018, for instance, Bharti Airtel Ltd. has announced a launch of internet television a hybrid set-top box which enables access to online content which can be viewed and streamed via the television and supports 500-plus satellite television channels.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global set-top box market accounted for US$ 20.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, content resolution, application, and region.

By type, the satellite segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to its high picture quality.

By content resolution, the secure digital segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to growing demand for high quality audio and video content. In addition, high definition segment is expected to account for significant share in the target market over the forecast period.

By application, the residential segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to high adoption of set-up box in households in developed as well as some developing economies.

By region, Asia Pacific set-top box market accounted for major revenue share in the global set-top box market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established set-top box brands in the countries in the region, coupled with availability of these brands through online platform, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Set-Top Box Market”, By Type (Cable, Satellite, Digital Terrestrial Television, Internet Protocol, Over-The-Top Content (OTT), Others), By Content Resolution (Secure Digital (SD), High Definition (HD), 4K, and Others), By Application (Residential Use and Commercial Use), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-SetTop-Box-Market-By-487

The prominent player operating in the global set-top box market includes ARRIS International plc., Technicolor SA, Apple Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., EchoStar Corporation, HUMAX HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. (HUMAX Electronics Co., Ltd.), SAGEMCOM SAS, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Roku, Inc., Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd., and Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd. (Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.).

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com