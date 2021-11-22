Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services marketis expected to grow from $11.29 billion in 2020 to $13.03 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The change in growth trend of the SIP trunking service market is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The SIP trunking service market is expected to reach $20.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Request For The Sample Of The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5320&type=smp

The SIP trunking service market consists of sales of session initiation protocol (SIP) trunk and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is offered by a communications service provider that uses the ability to give voice over IP (VoIP) connectivity between the on-premises phone system and public switched telephone network (PSTN). The SIP trunking service is used for call establishment, administration and teardown. SIP trunks are sold as a replacement for the digital primary rate interface (PRI), which is based on time-division multiplexing (TDM).

Place A Direct Purchase Order Of The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Report Here:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/session-initiation-protocol-trunking-services-global-market-report

The session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market are 8×8 Inc., Verizon Communications, 3CX, AT&T Inc, Bandwidth, BT Group plc, CenturyLink, Colt Inc., Flowroute, Fusion Connect, Inc., GTT Communications Inc., IntelePeer Inc., Level 3 Communications, Mitel Networks Corporation, Net2Phone, Nextiva Inc., NTT Communications Corporation, Rogers Communications, Tata Communications Ltd., Telstra Inc., Twilio Inc., Vodafone Group PLC, Vonage Holdings Corporation, Voyant Communications LLC., West Corporation, Allstream Inc., Plivo Inc, Ringcentral Inc., Sangoma Technologies Corporation, ShoreTel Inc., and Sprint Corporations.

The global session initiation protocol (SIP) trunking services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Hosted, On Premise

2) By Organization Size: Small Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Large Enterprises

3) By End User: BFSI, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Telecommunications And IT, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods And Retail, Media And Entertainment, Others

Read More On The Global Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/session-initiation-protocol-trunking-services-global-market-report

The session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market report describes and explains the global session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global session initiation protocol (sip) trunking services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The Full Report Includes

Executive Summary Report Structure Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Characteristics Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Product Analysis Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Supply Chain

…..

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking Services Market Market Background: Machinery Manufacturing Market Recommendations Appendix Copyright And Disclaimer

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model