Global Services For The Elderly And Persons With Disabilities Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market reached a value of nearly $ 335,878.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $ 335,878.8 million in 2020 to $ 558,758.4 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 and reach $ 842,039.8 million in 2030.

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market consists of the revenues from such services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide nonresidential social assistance services to improve the quality of life for the elderly, people diagnosed with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or people with disabilities.

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market are CK Franchising Inc., Home Instead Inc., SF Health, 24 Hour Home Care, Living Assistance Services

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented by type of service, by end-user, by service provider and by geography.

By Type Of Service –

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented by type of service into

a) Institutional care

b) Adult day care

c) Home care

By End User-

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented by end user into

a) Disabled Adults

b) Elderly

By Service Provider-

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market is segmented by service provider into

a) Public Expenditure

b) Private Expenditure

c) Out-of-Pocket Spending

The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market report describes and explains the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global services for the elderly and persons with disabilities market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

