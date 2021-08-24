Global Serviced Office Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global serviced office market is expected grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $32.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.48 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 27%.

The serviced office market consists of offering of fully equipped office or office building, managed by the office provider and related services. Serviced office is provided with some services like dedicated receptionist, administrative support as well and facilities like conference rooms, meeting rooms, air conditioning and other utilities. A serviced office is a furnished and fully-equipped pay-as-you-use office space, located in a building managed by the office and services provider.

The serviced office market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the serviced office market are WeWork Companies, Servcorp, Regus, IWG Plc., Bizspace Ltd, Alley, Croissant, Davinci Virtual, Greendesk, Hubble, Instant, JustCo, LiquidSpace, Office Freedom, Serendipity Labs, ShareDesk, TechSpace, The Office Group, Breather Inc, Knotel.

The global serviced office market is segmented –

1) By Offering: Private Offices, Virtual Offices, Others

2) By Vertical: IT and Telcommunications, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Consumer Goods

3) By Space Provider: Big Brands, Independent

The serviced office market report describes and explains the global serviced office market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The serviced office report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global serviced office market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global serviced office market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

