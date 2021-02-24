Global Service Robot Market Research Report 2021
Global Service Robot Market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:
- Personal Service Robots
- Professional Service Robots
Segment by Application:
- Household Robots
- Education/Entertainment Robots
- Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
- Medical Robots
- Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
- Logistic Robots
- Others
By Company:
- Intuitive Surgical
- IRobot
- Dyson
- Neato Robotics
- Sharp
- Toshiba
- Panasonic
- Gecko Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- ECA Group
- Kongsberg Maritim
- Fujitsu Frontech Limited
- Kawasaki
- REWALK
- Sony
- Honda
- Toyota
- SoftBank
- Hitachi
- ALSOK
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Service Robot Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Service Robot
1.2 Service Robot Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Personal Service Robots
1.2.3 Professional Service Robots
1.3 Service Robot Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Service Robot Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Household Robots
1.3.3 Education/Entertainment Robots
1.3.4 Nursing/Rehabilitation Robots
1.3.5 Medical Robots
1.3.6 Agriculture, Forestry, Livestock Farming and Fisheries Robots
1.3.7 Logistic Robots
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Service Robot Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.4.2 Global Service Robot Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5 Global Service Robot Market by Region
1.5.1 Global Service Robot Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.5.2 North America Service Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.3 Europe Service Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 China Service Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
1.5.5 Japan Service Robot Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Service Robot Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
