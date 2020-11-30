Global Serological Testing Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2027 | |Advanced Diagnostics, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Abbott, BD

Serological testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The worldwide Serological Testing market report characterizes CAGR esteem change during the estimate time of 2020-2027 for the market. The market report also contains the drivers and restrictions for the Serological Testing market that are gotten with the assistance of SWOT investigation, and furthermore shows all the ongoing turns of events, item dispatches, joint endeavors, consolidations and acquisitions by the few central participants and brands with their fundamental organization profiles, that are driving the market. It is the most fitting, normal and honorable statistical surveying report furnished with a dedication and understanding of business needs. Serological Testing is the most encouraging statistical surveying report which has been organized in the manner foreseen.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study: Serological Research Institute (SERI), Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc., Cellex Inc., Advanced Diagnostics, Inc., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Eurofins Scientific, Abbott, BD, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd, ELITechGroup, Immucor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., BioMedomics Inc., Creative Diagnostics, Henry Schein Inc., and Grifols S.A., among other domestic and global players.

Serological Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Serological testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, application and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the serological testing market is segmented into primary serological tests, secondary serological tests and tertiary binding tests. Primary serological tests have further been segmented into enzyme linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunoflurescent antibody technique (IFAT) and radio immunoassay (RIA). Secondary serological tests have further been segmented into agglutination tests, complement fixation tests (CFT), precipitation tests, serum neutralization tests (SNT) and toxin-antitoxin tests.

The application segment of the serological testing market is segmented into rotavirus infections, hepatitis, HIV, endotoxins, therapeutic drug monitoring and other infectious diseases.

Based on end users, the serological testing market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, blood banks, academic and research institutes and others.

Serological Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Serological testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, application and end users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the serological testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe region leads the serological testing market owing to the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, well-established health care infrastructure and increase in number of geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 because of the rise in awareness, and surge in per capita health care expenditure along with the large population base with infectious diseases in emerging countries such as India and China.

Drivers:Global Serological Testing Market

The high prevalence and increase in the incidence rates of acute as well as infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and HIV/AIDS across the globe is acting as a burgeoning driver for the serological testing market over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The high prevalence of hepatitis C infection is one of the primary factors that have widened the growth prospects of the target market. The rapidly increasing cases of Covid-19, increase in number of geriatric population, and growing awareness regarding various infectious and acute diseases thereby increasing the serological testing market size.

Moreover, the increasing R&D investment for Covid-19 analysis kits is actively driving the growth of the target market.

In addition, the new product development and approvals for serological tests for a variety of bacterial and viral infections will flourish various growth opportunities for the serological testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Restraints:Global Serological Testing Market

However, the strict government regulations and high cost of serological tests will impede the growth of the serological testing market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The lack of serology test kits for examination will pose as challenge towards the growth of the market in the above mentioned forecast period.

