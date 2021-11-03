Global Sequencing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global sequencing market reached a value of nearly $7.9 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 14.5% since 2014.

The sequencing market consists of sales of sequencing instruments, consumables, software and services. It includes the instruments, consumables, software and services used for sequencing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) samples of human, animal, plant and microbial species.

The sequencing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the sequencing market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Myriad Genetics, Inc., QIAGEN N.V.

The sequencing market is segmented by type, by products and services, and by geography.

By Type – The sequencing market is segmented by type into

a) Next Generation Sequencing

b) Third Generation Sequencing

c) Sanger Sequencing

d) Global Sequencing

By Products And Services – The sequencing market is segmented by products and services into

a) Consumables

b) Sequencing Services

c) Instruments and Software

d) Global Sequencing

The sequencing market report describes and explains the global sequencing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The sequencing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global sequencing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global sequencing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

