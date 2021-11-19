Global Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market is expected to grow from $4.60 billion in 2020 to $5.06 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The semiconductor IP market is expected to reach $7.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

The semiconductor intellectual property (IP) market consists of sales of semiconductor intellectual property and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide integrated circuit layout design that is the intellectual property of its creator or party. Semiconductor IP is a piece of design that is a reusable unit of logic or functionality or a layout of a design that is developed with the idea of licensing it to many vendors for using it as a building block in different chip designs. There is a license fee for its usage or royalty for every device made using that piece of IP.

The semiconductor intellectual property market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the semiconductor intellectual property market are Arm Holdings, Synopsys, Cadence Design Systems, CEVA Inc., Imagination Technologies, eMemory Technology Incorporated, Rambus, Mentor Graphics, Faraday Technology, Lattice Semiconductor, Achronix Semiconductor, Dolphin Integration, Open-Silicon, Xilinx, Sonics Inc., Fujitsu, MediaTek, VeriSilicon Holdings, Wave computing, Silvaco, and Intel.

The global semiconductor intellectual property market is segmented –

1) By Design IP: Processor IP, Interface IP, Memory IP, Others

2) By IP Core: Soft Core, Hard Core

3) By Revenue Source: Royalty, Licensing

4) By Industry Vertical: Consumer Electronics, Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare, Others

The semiconductor intellectual property market report describes and explains the global semiconductor intellectual property market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The semiconductor intellectual property report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global semiconductor intellectual property market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global semiconductor intellectual property market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

