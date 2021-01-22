Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market worth US$ 3,000.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR 14.0%
Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge graph are anticipated to create new horizons in data management. Knowledge graphs renders AI with relevant context to solve a particular problem. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has developed AI knowledge graph solution for human-machine interfaces to be deployed in home appliances and car navigation systems. Thus, integration of AI and knowledge graphs is anticipated to create new applications in semantic knowledge graphing market over forecast period. Institutions are partnering with research group to create open datasets for COVID-19, thus market growth.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of semantic knowledge graphing market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market:
- By Type of Data Sources
- Unstructured
- Structured
- Semi-structured
- By Type of Knowledge Graphs
- Context-Rich Knowledge Graphs
- External-Sensing Knowledge Graphs
- Natural Language Processing (NLP) Knowledge Graphs
- By Type of Tasks
- Link Prediction
- Entity Resolution
- Link-based Clustering
- By End-use Industry
- Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- E-commerce
- Government
- Others
- By Region
- North America
- S
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- France
- The UK
- Spain
- Germany
- Italy
- Nordic Countries
- Denmark
- Finland
- Iceland
- Sweden
- Norway
- Benelux Union
- Belgium
- The Netherlands
- Luxembourg
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- New Zealand
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Rest of Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
