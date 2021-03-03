The global security policy management market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

There is a gradual shift of security policy management from regular model to hybrid network Model. Further, government and other regulatory bodies are constantly asking organizations to implement required security policies. This will act as an opportunity for the global security policy management market in near future.

BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025

On the basis of industry, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, government, and others. BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025 and further grow at fastest rate due to large set of data exchange on regular basis.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest security policy management market being early adopter of the technology and large number of IT companies residing in the region. Besides, the region is very much inclined towards implementation of required security regulations and compliance. As a result, North America security policy management market will keep on growing in the years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global security policy management market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, McAfee, LLC, HelpSystems, LLC, AlgoSec, Juniper Networks, FireMon, LLC, and Tufin.

