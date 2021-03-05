Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2027

Security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) can be defined as a technology which includes various software programs and systems, and with its deployment allowing for an organization’s IT infrastructure to monitor, record and respond to cyber-security events without requiring any human intervention. This helps in enhancing the overall effectiveness and efficiency of security of an organization as it automates the response while standardizing and prioritizing the incidents based on the intensity.

Security Orchestration Automation And response market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Global Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics & Security, Incident Management, Compliance Management, Ticketing Solutions, End-Point Security, Workflow Management, Others), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), Organization Size (SMES, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Government, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Increased levels of vulnerability to various organizations due to shift of business from physical environment to digital environment; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Growth in need for a centralized system for threat detection and management acts as a market driver

Lack of staff required to handle conventional methods of cyber security in an enterprise also propels the market growth

Increasing volume of incidences relating to cyber-attacks; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Important Features of the Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Report:

Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Security Orchestration Automation And Response market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Security Orchestration Automation And Response

Chapter 4: Presenting Security Orchestration Automation And Response Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Security Orchestration Automation And Response market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

