Global Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027

Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service, which studied Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.

The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.

Leading industry players covered in this report are:

AT & T Cybersecurity Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Capgemini SE

ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd

BAE Systems PLC

CenturyLink Inc.

Alert Logic Inc.

SecureWorks Inc.

Atos SE

Fujitsu Ltd.

Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singtel)

Thales Group

NetMagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd

BlackStratus Inc.

Cygilant Inc.

Market Segments by Application:

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Public Sectors

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Other

By Type:

Cloud Based

On Premises

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market in Major Countries

7 North America Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Analyzed Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Report: Intended Audience

Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service

Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key Features of the Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Report

-Report customization as per the client’s requirements

-Analysis of product segments for Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market with historical data and forecast

-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies

-Global Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations

-It provides a six-year forecast based on Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market growth forecasts

