Global Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Set to Make Rapid Strides in 2020-2027
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service, which studied Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
The report provides an analysis of market competitive situations and also offers product information offered by leading companies, which will help companies building strategies to take advantage of the emerging opportunities in the future. Furthermore, we also provide unique company survey study according to the client’s customized requirements.
Leading industry players covered in this report are:
AT & T Cybersecurity Inc.
Symantec Corporation
Capgemini SE
ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd
BAE Systems PLC
CenturyLink Inc.
Alert Logic Inc.
SecureWorks Inc.
Atos SE
Fujitsu Ltd.
Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singtel)
Thales Group
NetMagic Solutions Pvt. Ltd
BlackStratus Inc.
Cygilant Inc.
Market Segments by Application:
BFSI
IT & Telecom
Government & Public Sectors
Healthcare
Retail
Energy & Utilities
Other
By Type:
Cloud Based
On Premises
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market in Major Countries
7 North America Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Analyzed Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
In-depth Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Report: Intended Audience
Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service
Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Key Features of the Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service Market Report
-Report customization as per the client’s requirements
-Analysis of product segments for Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market with historical data and forecast
-Learn about the various market strategies that are being adopted by leading companies
-Global Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market size & trends, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, regional and country level analysis, investment opportunities, and recommendations
-It provides a six-year forecast based on Security Operation Center (SOC) as a Service market growth forecasts
