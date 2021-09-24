Global Securities Brokerage And Stock Exchange Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is expected to grow from $1075.06 billion in 2020 to $1249.4 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1738.26 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market consists of sales of securities brokerage and stock exchange services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that act as brokers in selling securities such as equities, bonds, commodities and derivatives. Securities brokerages represent customers in dealing with securities transactions on the trading floor/online platform of stock exchanges. The securities brokerages might sometimes act as a representative for both buyer and seller. This market excludes the advisory and investment activities of the brokerage firms. This market includes transaction charges levied by stock exchanges for trading on its trading floor/online platform to securities brokerages and other fees. It does not include the value of the funds invested in securities. The securities brokerages and stock exchanges market is segmented into equities brokerage; stock exchanges; bonds brokerage; derivatives & commodities brokerage; and other stock brokerage.

The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the securities brokerage and stock exchange services market are Northwestern Mutual, Bank Of America, Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP), Wells Fargo Advisors (WFC), Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF).

The global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Derivatives & Commodities Brokerage, Stock Exchanges, Bonds Brokerage, Equities Brokerage, Other Stock Brokerage

2) By Mode: Online, Offline

3) By Type of Establishment: Exclusive Brokers, Banks, Investment Firms, Others

The securities brokerage and stock exchange services market report describes and explains the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The securities brokerage and stock exchange services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global securities brokerage and stock exchange services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

