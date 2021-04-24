Global Secondary Refrigerants Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Secondary refrigerants are the fluids used to transfer heat from a heat exchanger.

After the liquid has been cooled, it will be moved through a network of pipes to the

cooling load location, and the whole process will be repeated. A cooling system is

supplied with the secondary coolant, which is cooled in a heat exchanger. They are

normally in small quantities non-toxic in nature, but big quantities should be

properly disposed of.

Due to the demand for these refrigerants because of strict environmental

requirements and the growing demand for reductions in the primary

refrigerant charge, the global market for secondary refrigerants is anticipated to be

growing strongly over the next few years.

Based on type, the glycol, salt brines, carbon dioxide, and other secondary

refrigerant markets are divided into. Glycol is further categorized into propylene

glycol and ethylene glycol. Salt Brines are also categorized in calcium chloride,

potassium formate, and potassium acetate. Among these types, due to the different

advantages it offers, glycol type held the biggest share in the overall market; it

provides refrigerator protection for closed-loop refrigeration systems; ventilation, air

conditioning, and water heating. Glycol decreases the costs of maintenance as well

and must be replaced every three to five years, thus fuelling its consumer demand.

The group carbon dioxide is projected to record the highest growth in the secondary

refrigerant market during the forecast period. The environmentally sustainable form

of refrigerant has zero ODP and a minimum GWP as a carbon dioxide refrigerant.

They also have strong, non-toxic, and non-flammable thermodynamic properties.

The secondary refrigerants market is divided by application into industrial

refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, heat pumps, air conditioning, and other

applications. Both are projected to hold the largest market share in the forecast

period in the industrial refrigeration application segment. Due to its environmentally acceptable

properties, this can be explained by the growing demand for these

refrigerants in industrial applications. Moreover, numerous countries in developed

and developing regions are in desperate need of reducing carbon emissions, which

would contribute to business growth, to protect the harm to the atmosphere.

Rapid industrialization, low environmental impacts, oil and gas industry growth,

global cold chain expansion, and the phasing out of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs),

hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and other refrigerants all drive the secondary

refrigerants market. Governments across countries are trying to phase out the ozone

layer, which causes significant layer damage and is leading to climate change, from

CFCs, HCFCs, and other related refrigerants. For example, the U.S. has already in

2010, except for servicing needs of the existing devices, prohibited the manufacture,

import, and use of HCFCs.

The largest user of these refrigerant products in Europe and the demand for

secondary refrigerants are projected to be substantially increasing in the coming

years. This is due to Europe’s recent proposals for gradually removing F-gases and

the use of HFC gases is projected to be reduced significantly. The authorities are

pushing users to move from primary refrigerants to protect the environment and the

demand for these refrigerants in the region will be growing.

Some of the major players operating in the secondary refrigerants markets include

Honeywell International Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Hudson

Technologies, The Linde Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Hydratech,

Environmental Process Systems Limited, A-Gas International, Tazzetti S.P.A and

Temper Technology Ab.

Latest News Update

Demand for cooling rises in a warming world. However, it makes warming worse

when we get that cooling from electricity produced from fossil fuels.

New safe, cool technologies are therefore required for the planet. And British

inventors hurry to supply them. A supermarket chiller truck cooled by liquid nitrogen

is an invention of a garage in Bishop’s Stortford.

It is debatable whether cooling would be the energy challenge of “number one”, but

it is obvious that it is an authentic issue – a trend-setting factor. The engine uses a –

200 C (-328 F) waste liquid nitrogen leftover when liquid oxygen is created. It is

kept in a tank in the truck and its coldness is used by a polluting diesel engine for

refreshing the chiller space.

In another truck innovation, the power of liquid nitrogen drives a radically new

engine type, which expands 700 times into a gas. This engine generates secondary

cooling electricity.

