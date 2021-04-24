Global Secondary Refrigerants Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)
A cooling system is supplied with the secondary coolant, which is cooled in a heat exchanger.
Secondary refrigerants are the fluids used to transfer heat from a heat exchanger.
After the liquid has been cooled, it will be moved through a network of pipes to the
cooling load location, and the whole process will be repeated. A cooling system is
normally in small quantities non-toxic in nature, but big quantities should be
properly disposed of.
Due to the demand for these refrigerants because of strict environmental
requirements and the growing demand for reductions in the primary
refrigerant charge, the global market for secondary refrigerants is anticipated to be
growing strongly over the next few years.
Based on type, the glycol, salt brines, carbon dioxide, and other secondary
refrigerant markets are divided into. Glycol is further categorized into propylene
glycol and ethylene glycol. Salt Brines are also categorized in calcium chloride,
potassium formate, and potassium acetate. Among these types, due to the different
advantages it offers, glycol type held the biggest share in the overall market; it
provides refrigerator protection for closed-loop refrigeration systems; ventilation, air
conditioning, and water heating. Glycol decreases the costs of maintenance as well
and must be replaced every three to five years, thus fuelling its consumer demand.
The group carbon dioxide is projected to record the highest growth in the secondary
refrigerant market during the forecast period. The environmentally sustainable form
of refrigerant has zero ODP and a minimum GWP as a carbon dioxide refrigerant.
They also have strong, non-toxic, and non-flammable thermodynamic properties.
The secondary refrigerants market is divided by application into industrial
refrigeration, commercial refrigeration, heat pumps, air conditioning, and other
applications. Both are projected to hold the largest market share in the forecast
period in the industrial refrigeration application segment. Due to its environmentally acceptable
properties, this can be explained by the growing demand for these
refrigerants in industrial applications. Moreover, numerous countries in developed
and developing regions are in desperate need of reducing carbon emissions, which
would contribute to business growth, to protect the harm to the atmosphere.
Rapid industrialization, low environmental impacts, oil and gas industry growth,
global cold chain expansion, and the phasing out of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs),
hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs), and other refrigerants all drive the secondary
refrigerants market. Governments across countries are trying to phase out the ozone
layer, which causes significant layer damage and is leading to climate change, from
CFCs, HCFCs, and other related refrigerants. For example, the U.S. has already in
2010, except for servicing needs of the existing devices, prohibited the manufacture,
import, and use of HCFCs.
The largest user of these refrigerant products in Europe and the demand for
secondary refrigerants are projected to be substantially increasing in the coming
years. This is due to Europe’s recent proposals for gradually removing F-gases and
the use of HFC gases is projected to be reduced significantly. The authorities are
pushing users to move from primary refrigerants to protect the environment and the
demand for these refrigerants in the region will be growing.
Some of the major players operating in the secondary refrigerants markets include
Honeywell International Inc., Arkema Group, Daikin Industries Ltd., Hudson
Technologies, The Linde Group, Eastman Chemical Company, Hydratech,
Environmental Process Systems Limited, A-Gas International, Tazzetti S.P.A and
Temper Technology Ab.
Latest News Update
Demand for cooling rises in a warming world. However, it makes warming worse
when we get that cooling from electricity produced from fossil fuels.
New safe, cool technologies are therefore required for the planet. And British
inventors hurry to supply them. A supermarket chiller truck cooled by liquid nitrogen
is an invention of a garage in Bishop’s Stortford.
It is debatable whether cooling would be the energy challenge of “number one”, but
it is obvious that it is an authentic issue – a trend-setting factor. The engine uses a –
200 C (-328 F) waste liquid nitrogen leftover when liquid oxygen is created. It is
kept in a tank in the truck and its coldness is used by a polluting diesel engine for
refreshing the chiller space.
In another truck innovation, the power of liquid nitrogen drives a radically new
engine type, which expands 700 times into a gas. This engine generates secondary
cooling electricity.
