Global Seaweed Snacks Market Grow at a CAGR of 8.7% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Seaweed Snacks Market by Type (Flakes, Nori Sheets, Chips, Bars, Others), Source (Red, Green, Brown), Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online, Convenience Stores), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global seaweed snacks market is expected to grow from USD 1.43 billion in 2020 to USD 2.80 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like rapid urbanization and improving economic conditions. South-East Asian countries like Japan and Thailand consume large amounts of seafood, including seaweed-derived products. On the other hand, the North American region accounted for the major market share of 35.8% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as growing health concerns and rising awareness about healthy snack alternatives in the region.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global seaweed snacks market are Oceans Halo, SeaSnax, Roland’s foods, Eden foods, Taokaenoi Food & Marketing, Annie Chun’s, and Singha Corporation, among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global seaweed snacks market.

The type segment consists of flakes, nori sheets, chips, bars, and others. Nori sheets dominated the market and held the largest market share of 32.4% in the year 2020. Nori sheets, also known as nori strips, are dried & roasted seaweed strips. They are one of the most prevalent seaweed products found in stores. Based on source, the global market has been divided into red, green, and brown. The green segment is forecasted to register the highest CAGR over the projected period. On the basis of distribution channel, the seaweed snacks market has been segmented into specialty stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, online, and convenience stores. Specialty stores dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.6% in the year 2020. These stores are able to guide new customers accurately by providing detailed information about seaweed snacks, high-quality service, and they also have various local as well as international brands available with them.

