Global Search and Rescue Robots Market 2021 is thriving growth with topmost key players Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Marin Corporation, Elbit System Ltd.

Rescue drones create real-time maps by taking aerial surveys and send back photos, videos and sensor data to support damage assessments. Drones used for SAR and disaster relief are most commonly powered by rechargeable batteries and are operated autonomously through onboard computers or by remote control.

A rescue robot is a robot designed to aid in the search and rescue of humans. They may assist rescue efforts by searching, mapping, removing rubble, delivering supplies, providing medical treatment or evacuating casualties.

The Search and Rescue Robots market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2021 and is expected to reach xx Million US$ by 2028, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2021 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2028.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Search and Rescue Robots Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is affecting the Search and Rescue Robots Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Search and Rescue Robots Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

Key Players of Search and Rescue Robots Market:-

Thales Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

Lockheed Marin Corporation

Elbit System Ltd.

Northrup Grumman Corporation

By Type of Platform type:-

Ground

Marine

Aerial

By Operation type:-

Autonomous

Remotely Operated

Search and Rescue Robots Market by Region analysis:-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

