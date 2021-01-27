Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market is expected to grow at CAGR 7.5% by 2028 owing to Increasing Ventures into Recycling Industry from Organizations, says Absolute Markets Insights

The adoption of metals has been vital for the manufacturing various products and related components. These products are utilized for specific applications across various processes in numerous industry verticals. Notable metals used in the manufacturing industry include cast iron, carbon steel, stainless steel, aluminum, brass, bronze, and copper, among others. The advancements in ceramic technologies coupled with the integration of newer metal blends and composite materials has led to development of lighter and in some conditions, stronger components which are beneficial across various weight sensitive and strength based applications. These factors have led an exodus for companies in the adoption of raw metals from numerous suppliers. Also, the use of existing metal bases is expected to reduce over the coming years owing to the awareness regarding composites and ceramic products. This trend is also expected to grow owing to the growing adoption of 3D printing processes which helps in the manufacturing of components using plastics and other materials. These conditions have led to a significant rise in the scrap content based on metals across various regions. Researchers and numerous scientific organizations have studied metal recycling in depth, which has led to design of sophisticated processes for the recycling of scrap metals. Scrap Metal Recycling Market participants have been investing in the operation of the process and the development of quality control processes for optimized recycling. In addition to this, companies have also been studying various applications for the recycled products from their establishments. These initiatives are expected to help in reducing metal waste and lead to lower impact on the climate due to waste metal corrosion.

With respect to the industries that use the offerings from the scrap metal recycling market, the notable end users include automotive, ship building, electronics, and electrical equipment among others. The growing initiatives from various governing authorities with respect to emissions have led to an increase in the amount of scrap generation across various countries. In addition to this, a rise in decommission operations for various ships has also led to an increase in the amount of metal which can be scrapped in numerous countries. The increasing development of electrical and electronic products has led to an upsurge in the exchanges of older products for newer products across various regions. These factors have also led to an increase in the amount of scrap metal on the global scale. The use of various metals has been increasing across various industries has owing to innovative manufacturing procedures and designs related to numerous applications. Development of ceramic products and the growing utilization of carbon fiber across various applications has led to reduction in use of traditional metals of the ferrous and non-ferrous forms. In addition to this, components manufactured using these traditional metals have been discarded for scrapping from various companies. The recycling of these metals can help in the creation of newer products or for the retrofitting of numerous components across various industries. These factors are expected to influence the growth of adoption related to the market offerings across various regions. The general observation in the market suggests a higher rate of substitution with respect to ferrous metal products across various industry verticals. The significant advantages in the adoption of ceramics and composites across key applications have led companies on the global scale to shift from traditional products on newly developed materials. This has led to a higher rate of ferrous metals being found in metal scrap yards as compared to the non-ferrous metals. Market participants have since focused more on the recycling of ferrous metals to help various metal based applications and are working on creating innovative processes which help in recycling metals in an optimal manner.

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected operations of organizations across various industry verticals. The manufacturing sector has also been affected due to restrictions in the supply chain. The recycling industry has also been facing certain limitations for their growth. The reducing rate of cases due to the virus and the initiatives of governments and other authorities related to the opening of organizations in numerous industries. These factors are providing a positive potential for the growth of the scrap metal recycling market.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global scrap metal recycling market. The scrap metal recycling market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America

Global Scrap Metal Recycling Market

By Metal Type

Ferrous

Non-Ferrous

By End-User

Automotive

Packaging

Building and Construction

Electronics and Electrical Equipment

Ship Building

Industrial Machinery

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



