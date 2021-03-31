Global Low-Code Development Platform Market SWOT, Covid19 Impact Analysis and Key Growth Methodologies By 2025| K2 Software, Inc., LANSA, Mendix Tech BV, Microsoft Corporation, Netcall, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems

Low-Code Development Platform Market Survey by Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size 2021

LCDP (Low Code Development Platform) provides a development environment used to create application software through graphical user interfaces and configurations instead of traditional hand-coded computer programming. The low-code model allows developers of all levels of experience to create applications using a visual user interface with model-based logic. These platforms may produce full-featured applications or require additional coding for specific situations. With a low-code development platform, you can quickly deliver business applications by reducing the amount of traditional manual coding.

The global low-code development platform market generated revenue of US$ 10.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 34.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 25.9% in the forecast period.

Some Of The Key Players Of Low-Code Development Platform Market:

AgilePoint, Inc., Appian Corporation, K2 Software, Inc., LANSA, Mendix Tech BV, Microsoft Corporation, Netcall, Oracle Corporation, OutSystems, Pegasystems Inc., QuickBase, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Trackvia, Inc., Wavemaker, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers

– Platform

– Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

– Desktop and Server-based

– Mobile-based

– Web-based

Segmentation by Solution:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Low-Code Development Platform market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Low-Code Development Platform market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Low-Code Development Platform Market Size by Type and Application

US Market Status and Outlook

EU Development Market Status and Outlook

Japan Market Development Status and Outlook

China Market Status and Outlook

India Low-Code Development Platform Market Status and Outlook

Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

