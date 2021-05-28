Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market In Depth Industry Analysis on Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2026||ALLERGAN, viDA Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Active Biotech AB., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc
Global scleroderma therapeutics market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Argentis Pharmaceuticals, LLC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, ALLERGAN, viDA Therapeutics Inc., Novartis AG, Active Biotech AB., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Daval International Limited and others.
Segmentation: Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market
Global scleroderma therapeutics market is segmented into three notable segments such as type, treatment type, end user
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into localized scleroderma and systemic scleroderma
- In March 2019, Sanofi received FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved Dupixent (dupilumab) which is useful for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adolescents. It is used for treating the skin related issues as it clears the skin and reduced itching in adolescents. With this approval the company has increased its portfolio and also increased its business bry provides product everywhere around the world.
- On the basis of treatment type, the market is segmented into drug treatment, surgery treatment and therapy
- In February 2018, Novartis’s Sandoz division received the U.S. approval for a larger dosage of its product called Glatopa drug which is useful for treatment of multiple sclerosis patients, approval of product reinforce company’s leadership in market.
- On the basis of end user, the global scleroderma therapeutics market is segmented into hospital, speciality clinics, homecare settings and others
- In May 2017, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its product Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) subcutaneous injection that is useful for treatment of GCA. GCA chronic and severe autoimmune condition and Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab) is the first FDA approved treatment for GCA in adults. It is the 6th approval after its first U.S. launch in 2010.
Drivers: Global Scleroderma Therapeutics Market
- Rising cases of scleroderma
- Increasing access to medical insurance in the U.S.
Restraint:
- Lack of curative treatment and counterfeit products
Opportunity:
- Unmet patient needs in systemic sclerosis
Challenge:
- Side effects of drugs
