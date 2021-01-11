Global Scleritis Market Quantitative Analysis By Amgen Inc., Celltrion Inc., Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., Baxter, Cipla, Novartis AG

Global scleritis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a CAGR of 5.70% in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investments in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the scleritis market are Mylan N.V., Zydus Pharmaceutical USA, Hikma Pharmaceutical PLC, Amgen Inc., Celltrion Inc., Pfizer Inc., Samsung Bioepis Co. Ltd., Genentech Inc., Baxter, Cipla, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi USA, Accord Healthcare, West-Ward Pharms Int., Horizon Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bayer AG, Alvogen., Perrigo Pharmaceutical Plc., among other domestic and global players.

Global Scleritis Market Scope and Market Size

The scleritis market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, end-users and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the scleritis market is segmented into anterior scleritis, nodular anterior scleritis, necrotizing anterior scleritis, posterior scleritis and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the scleritis market is segmented into physical examination, laboratory evaluations and others. Laboratory Evaluations further segmented into ultrasonography, complete blood count and sclera biopsy.

On the basis of treatment, the scleritis market is segmented into medication, surgery and others. Medication segment further divided into nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroid pills, oral glucocorticoids, immunosuppressive drugs, antibiotics, antifungal medications and others.

On the basis of end-users, the scleritis market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the scleritis market has also been segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, online pharmacy and others.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Scleritis market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Drivers:Global Scleritis Market

Emerging markets and huge investments in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Moreover, technological advancement in treatment and diagnosis and rising incidence of eye diseases also boost up the market growth.

Continuous rising prevalence of lupus, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and arthritis also boost up the market growth. But, adverse effect related to the treatment, may hamper the global scleritis market.

It is estimated that Scleritis affecting 10,500 U.S. populations per year or an estimation of four to six cases per 100,000 persons. It majorly affects patients with middle age (45 to 60 years) and more commonly affects the female population with a predominance rate of 60 to 75%. Although, limited information is known about incidence of children besides case reports.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

