Global Scale-out NAS Market Drivers is Responsible for Increasing Market Share and Forecast

This scale-out NAS market report has been mainly designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which will ultimately assist them in boosting their return on investment (ROI). Explicit and state-of-the-art information have been presented in this scale-out NAS report which helps industry to be knowledgeable about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already present in the market. The report also provides CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.
scale-out NAS market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 23.10% in the forecast period. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging preference for scale-out NAS application across enterprises and growing applications for high throughput rate
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scale-out NAS market are IBM, Dell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Nasuni Corporation, NetApp, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Panasas, Pure Storage, Inc., Tintri by DDN, Scality, Nexenta Systems, Inc, Quantum Corporation, Cisco, SPACE MONKEY MEDIA PROJECT PVT. LTD., QNAP Systems, Inc, Buffalo Americas, Inc, Synology Inc, Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology LLC, NETGEAR, Zyxel Communications Corp, Drobo, Inc., ASUSTOR Inc., Thecus Technology Corp, among others.
Key Segmentation: Scale-out NAS Market
By Component (Software, Service), Storage Technology (File Storage, Block Storage, Object Storage), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Energy, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, Education & Academics), Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
What are the major market growth drivers?
Surging preference across enterprises for scale-up NAS applications is driving the market growth
Growing requirement for high throughput rate is helping the growth of the market
High Cost and downtime of traditional solution, scale-up NAS is flourishing the market growth
Big data analytics is also helping in the growth of the market
Surging need for cost-effective storage solutions drives the market growth
Key Developments in the Market:
In December 2017, Quantum Corporation introduced Xcellis scale-out NAS for data-intensive and high-value workloads. It has the ability of performing thrice the performance of the competitors. This launch will help the company to increase its revenue and offer next level technology to their customers.
In May 2017, Dell EMC launched Isilon scale-out NAS. Isilon is intended for demanding file applications over a broad variety of firms such as life sciences, finance, and media and entertainment. This launch expanded the offering and enhanced the technology.
