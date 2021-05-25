Global Scabies Treatment Market 2021 Briefing, Trends, Applications, Types, Research, Forecast To 2026

Global Scabies Treatment Market By Type (Typical Scabies, Nodular Scabies, Norwegian Scabies), Prescription Medication (Elimite, Lindane, Eurax, Others), OTC Medication (Sulfur Soaps and Creams, Calamine Lotion, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable and Others), End Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Scabies Treatment Market

Global scabies treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The highly contagious nature of the disease expands the market size. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global scabies treatment market are Encube Ethicals, B. Jain Group of Companies, Perrigo, TRIO LIFESCIENCE PVT.LTD., Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Aktis Pharma India Pvt Ltd., Mankind Pharma, PalsonsDerma, Abbott, NuLife Pharmaceuticals, HH Pharma, Renovision Exports Pvt. Ltd., Salvepharma, Mark (India) Cosmed Pvt. Ltd., ARISTO Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Curatio Healthcare, among others.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-scabies-treatment-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global scabies treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of scabies treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Scabies Treatment Market

Scabies is a contagious skin infection which is pimple like rashes and itching. This condition is caused by growth of small mites called Sarcoptes scabiei in the skin. These mites exhibit their reproductive cycle in the skin and can spread by physical contact from person to person. These mites are also called mange mites. This disease is pruritic in nature and mainly affects the wrist, elbows, armpits and area between the fingers.

Market Drivers

Increasing investment in research and development of therapies of scabies by many pharmaceutical companies drives the market growth

High prevalence rate of scabies is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing awareness about the disease and its available treatment options drives the market growth

Poor hygiene in the population is another factor boosting this market growth

Market Restraints

Homecare remedies can be a restraint in the growth of this market

Side effects associated with drugs used for scabies management hampers the market growth

Stringent regulatory policies for approval of drugs restricts the growth of this market

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-scabies-treatment-market

Segmentation: Global Scabies Treatment Market

By Type

Typical Scabies

Nodular Scabies

Norwegian Scabies

By Prescription Medication

Elimite

Lindane

Eurax

Others

By OTC Medication

Sulfur Soaps and Creams

Calamine Lotion

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Encube Ethicals received Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) approval from the U. S. FDA for Permethrin, a pyrethroid agent used for treatment of scabies and lice mites. This approval will provide the company rights for manufacturing and commercialization of permethrin and expands the business size of the company

In October 2017, the U. S. FDA issued new guidelines for submission of clinical data to CDER and CBER for Permethrin to conduct biopharmaceutical and clinical studies. These guidelines will create systemic and stringent policies for approval of permethrin, followed by pharmaceutical companies

For More Insights Get Detailed TOC @https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-scabies-treatment-market

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global scabies treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email @ Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com