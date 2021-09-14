Global Satellites Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global satellites market is expected to grow from $17.99 billion in 2020 to $18.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $21.6 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The satellites market consists of sales of satellites by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce satellites. A satellite is an artificial body placed in orbit round the earth, or another planet to collect information or for communication purpose. The market includes maintenance services provided by aerospace support and auxiliary equipment manufacturers during the equipment’s warranty period. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The satellites market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the satellites market are Intelsat, SES S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Airbus S.A.S., Millennium Space Systems Inc., Eutelsat Communications S.A., Boeing, Thales Group, Orbital Sciences Corporation, Planet Labs Inc., AAC Clyde Space, Adcole Maryland Aerospace LLC, Alen Space, Blacksky, Blue Canyon Technologies(BCT), Endursat, Exolaunch GmbH, G.A.U.S.S. Srl, Geooptics Inc, Gomspace, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Nanoavionics, Nanoracks, Viasat Inc., Telesat, EchoStar Corporation, L3 Technologies Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, SKY Perfect JSAT Group, Gilat Satellite Networks, Cobham Limited.

The global satellites market is segmented –

1) By Type: Large Satellite, Mini Satellite, Micro Satellite

2) By Orbit: Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Elliptical Orbit

3) By End User: Commercial, Civil, Government, Others

4) By Application: Scientific Research, Technology Demonstration And Verification, Earth Observation And Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Communication, Others

The satellites market report describes and explains the global satellites market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The satellites report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global satellites market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global satellites market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

