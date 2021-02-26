Global satellite transponder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021

Satellite transponders receive electromagnetic or radio frequency signals from the Earth, amplify these, and send them back to the Earth. These are important elements in communication satellites and receive signals with the help of frequency changers. A satellite consists of a number of transponders, which are used to receive a specified band of frequencies. A typical transponder provides a capacity of 36 MHz, which is the requisite for broadcasting an analog channel.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite transponder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of frequency bands that a satellite transponder utilizes.
Global Satellite Transponder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors-
- Eutelsat
- Inmarsat
- Intelsat
- SES
- Arabsat
- Asia Satellite Telecommunications
- O3b Networks
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Market driver
- Emergence of broadband access, DTH, and DTT
Market challenge
- Time delay in communication
Market trend
- Growing demand for FSS
Key questions answered in this report:
- What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
