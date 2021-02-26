Global satellite transponder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021

Satellite transponders receive electromagnetic or radio frequency signals from the Earth, amplify these, and send them back to the Earth. These are important elements in communication satellites and receive signals with the help of frequency changers. A satellite consists of a number of transponders, which are used to receive a specified band of frequencies. A typical transponder provides a capacity of 36 MHz, which is the requisite for broadcasting an analog channel.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite transponder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of frequency bands that a satellite transponder utilizes.

Global Satellite Transponder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors-

Eutelsat

Inmarsat

Intelsat

SES

Arabsat

Asia Satellite Telecommunications

O3b Networks

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Market driver

Emergence of broadband access, DTH, and DTT

Market challenge

Time delay in communication

Market trend

Growing demand for FSS

