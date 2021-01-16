Global Sanitization Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34% from 2020 to 2028

Introduction of advanced autonomous robots powered by cutting-edge technologies such 3D mapping, artificial intelligence and others are anticipated to boost the growth of global sanitization robots market in future years.

Service robots are being increasingly used in a wide array of activities including sanitization. The robots used for sanitization provide high disinfection efficiency and eliminates laborious human hours. These robots used for sanitization activities are witnessing a transformation by integration of advanced technologies which impart autonomous capabilities to these robots. The autonomous robots are capable of navigating through tight spaces, following a predefined map, or creating their map which reduces human intervention to carry them at desired location at frequent intervals. These robots utilize different visualization technologies to map out their travel path. For instance, in June 2020, Swiss start-up announced development of an autonomous robot for disinfecting desktops, counters and other equipment in common spaces through UVC rays. This autonomous robot uses Lidar to create a 3D map of its environment and then analyses this map to focus its UVC rays on desired surface for sanitization. In similar instance, the PATORO robot of ZMP Inc. uses stereo camera system and 3D-Lidar to map its environment and carry out autonomous movement. This robot can patrol and spray disinfectant autonomously which makes it optimum solution for pandemics. These latest robots equipped with 3D mapping technologies are capable of working autonomously without human intervention which reduces workforce required for cleaning and sanitization and also eliminates the risk of infection transmission from contaminated areas. Thus, the autonomous robots with 3D mapping are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in global sanitization market over forecast years.

Artificial intelligence is another technology which has high potential to extend the autonomy levels of sanitization robots. The artificial intelligence can assist robots to recognize objects, generate optimal routes to the desired location and control the quantity of disinfectant spray or intensity of UVC rays. A start-up from India, Vanora Robots Pvt Ltd, launched an autonomous sanitization robot in May 2020 which uses artificial intelligence for recognizing objects to be sanitized and perform collision detection in navigation. Thus, the artificial intelligence enabled robots with high autonomy are expected to create high demand in global sanitization robots market in future years.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to positively impact the demand of autonomous robots for sanitization. Companies are introducing novel products to cater the coronavirus crisis. For instance, SMP Robotics Systems Corp. announced a launch of autonomous sanitization robot which uses thermal fogging machine for disinfecting large contaminated areas. The robot is fully autonomous which controls level of sprayed disinfectant, coverage area and monitors battery life. These new products launched amidst COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to boost the growth of global sanitization robots market over forecast years.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of sanitization robots market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

The global sanitization robots market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 34% over the forecast period owing to the counter-measures adopted by medical care providers to inhibit spread of health care-associated infection

WiFi connectivity held a significant share in global sanitization robots market in 2019 due to its efficacies to connect over large area and minimize operational lag.

Sanitization robots based on UVC working principle witness high popularity in global sanitization robots market owing to their high efficiency to inactivate infection causing bacteria.

Applications such as patient rooms and operation suites in health care facilities contribute significant demand in global sanitization robots market due to the high presence of infectious pathogens.

North America held the highest market share in global sanitization robots market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the period of next eight years owing to the stringent sanitization guidelines imposed by governments amidst coronavirus outbreak.

Some of the players operating in the sanitization robots market are Blue Ocean Robotics (UVD Robots), Mediland, Nevoa Inc., ROBOTLAB Inc., SMP Robotics Systems Corp., Taimi Robotics Technology Co.Ltd, Tru-D SmartUVC and Xenex amongst others.

