Global Sandhoff Disease Treatment Market – Global Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast To 2027

Sandhoff disease is also known as Beta-hexosaminidase-beta-subunit deficiency is a fatal pediatric lysosomal storage genetic disorder characterized by progressively destruction of neuron in the brain and spinal cord. It is caused by defects in HEXB gene which is responsible for regulation of vital enzyme called beta-hexosaminidase, as a result of accumulation of lipid called G2 gangliosides. This ongoing accumulation of lipid affects the function of the nerve cells and causes other neurological problem.

Market Drivers

Increasing awareness amongst people about genetic disorders will act as a market driver

Rise in special drug designation from the regulatory authorities is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing investment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in R&D also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Increase in competitive scenario among the pharmaceutical companies is expected to drive the market growth

By Types

Infantile

Juvenile

Late Onset

By Therapy

Gene Therapy

Enzyme Replacement Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Competitive Analysis:

Global Sandhoff disease treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sandhoff disease treatment for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the Sandhoff disease treatment market are Intrabio, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd among others

