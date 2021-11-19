Global Sample Preparation Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global sample preparation market is expected to grow from $7.29 billion in 2020 to $8.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The sample preparation market is expected to reach $10.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The sample preparation market consists of sales of sample preparation products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing sample preparation instruments, consumables, and kits. Sample preparation products refer to a set of solid/liquid handling procedures for extracting or enriching solutes from sample matrices and incorporating them into the final analyte solution. Sample preparation is a technique that is used for converting biological and chemical products into a form that can be placed directly in analytical instruments for analysis.

The sample preparation market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the sample preparation market are Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Qiagen NV, PerkinElmer, F Hoffman La Roche, Tecan Group Ltd., Hamilton Company, Norgen Biotek Corporation, Waters Corporation, Promega Corporation, and Biotage AB.

The global sample preparation market is segmented –

1) By Product: Sample Preparation Instruments, Consumables, Sample Preparation Kit

2) By Application: Proteomics, Genomics, Epigenomics, Others

3) By End User: Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Molecular Diagnostics, Others

The sample preparation market report describes and explains the global sample preparation market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The sample preparation report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global sample preparation market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global sample preparation market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

