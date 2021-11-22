Global Same-Day Delivery Services Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.

The global same-day delivery services market is expected to grow from $4.49 billion in 2020 to $5.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth of the same-day delivery services market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The same-day delivery services market is expected to reach $11.43 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 22.1%.

The same-day delivery services market consists of sales of same-day delivery services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in providing the delivery services within 24 hours. Same-day delivery is a quicker option and is often done when the delivered item is perishable or time-sensitive. Customer satisfaction, increased efficiency, lower shipping costs, increased customer trust, lower vehicle expenses, and so on are all advantages of this service.

Some of the major players of the same-day delivery services market are A1 Express Services Inc, 1-800Courier Delivery Services, FedEx Corporation, Aramex, United Parcel Service, Deliv, DHL Group, Same Day Delivery Inc., Naparex, Aztec Messenger LLC, Amazon Logistics, DC Express Inc., CitySprint, Prestige Delivery Systems Inc, TForce Final Mile, American Expediting, Econo-Courier, Power Link Expedite, Competitive Courier Service, BKS SameDay Courier, and Jet Delivery Inc.

The global same-day delivery services market is segmented –

1) By Type: Business-to-Business (B2B), Business-to-Consumer (B2C), Customer to Customer (C2C)

2) By Service Type: International, Domestic

3) By Mode of Transportation: Airways, Roadways, Railways, Intermodal

4) By Application: Retail, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

The same-day delivery services market report describes and explains the global same-day delivery services market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The same-day delivery services report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global same-day delivery services market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global same-day delivery services market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

