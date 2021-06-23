Global Salmon Market Report 2021, COVID-19 Impact, Market Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Till 2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global salmon market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to reach a value of US$ 36.2 Billion by 2026.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Industry Definition and Application:

Salmon belong to the Salmonidae family and can be found in the Northern Atlantic and Pacific oceans. These are anadromous in nature as they are born in freshwater, migrate to the sea and later return to freshwater in order to lay eggs. Salmon are capable of jumping more than four metres to stay clear of obstacles and climb waterfalls. Generally, young salmon consume plankton, invertebrates and insects, whereas adult salmon eat squid, shrimp, eels, and other fish. Currently, salmon are used for various purposes such as broiling, pickling, grilling, smoking, roasting, poaching as well as for the preparation of different food dishes such as tartar, salads, burgers along with several pasta dishes.

Salmon provides the highest amount of calcium as compared to other types of fish owing to which the salmon market has been witnessing a positive growth. Along with this, salmon has also become a popular food product among health-conscious consumers as it is a rich source of omega-3 fats, EPA and DHA and, therefore offers numerous health benefits such as decreasing the risk of obesity, diabetes and heart diseases. Moreover, the escalating global demand for salmon can be attributed to the introduction of new product variations, availability of convenient packaging and rising disposable incomes of consumers across both developing and developed nations. Further, increasing aquaculture is another emerging trend which has been acting in favour of the global salmon market.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of the key players being: High Liner Foods, Thai Union Group, Nippon Suisan Kaisha, Austevoll Seafood ASA, International Fish Farming Co. PJSC (Asmak), MOWI ASA, Leroy Seafood Group ASA, SalMar ASA, Grieg Seafood ASA & Multiexport Foods S.A.

Market Summary:

The salmon market is segmented according to type which include farmed and wild captured. Farmed salmon is currently being preferred by the majority of the consumers owing to a significant rise in salmon aquaculture.

Based on species, the market is categorised into Atlantic, Pink, Chum/Dog, Sockeye and Coho. At present, Atlantic salmon is being consumed at a major rate across the globe.

Currently, there are various means available for consumers to obtain the desired type of salmon some of which include foodservice and retail. Foodservice is the most popular distribution channel being used by consumers.

There are numerous end-product types of salmon that are found including frozen, fresh and canned. Amongst these, frozen salmon represents the largest segment.

On a production-basis, Norway is the largest producer of farmed salmon followed by Chile, Scotland, Canada and Faroe Islands. Whereas, for wild capture salmon, the United States is the biggest producing region followed by Russia, Japan and Canada.

The salmon market analysis has been done on the basis of end-markets which mainly include Europe, United States, Russia, China, Brazil and Japan. Amongst these, Europe exhibits a clear dominance, holding the majority of the market share.

