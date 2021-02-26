Global Salesforce Service Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during forecast period 2016-26

The changing face of business ecosystems has made IT a crucial aspect of sustainable business growth. Massive investment in cloud services is one of the factors testifying to the rapid transition of businesses to digital technology. With the ‘customer-first’ approach as their primary cornerstone, Salesforce services help end-users identify and address gaps in their business models, which, in turn, would help them level up their business performance.

Supporting technological developments in the global sales force services market, business organizations are gradually drifting away from completely on-site solutions and making way for three emerging cloud computing services, namely Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS). Due to their compatibility and numerous features, various CRM tools, such as salesforce services, are adopted by companies of different sizes. These cloud computing services offer viable solutions to meet the growing and diverse needs of customers around the globe.

Growth Driver

Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) Capabilities

Salesforce services are integrated with AI capabilities that enable users to develop custom AI platforms to predict business outcomes, such as the lifetime value of a service, to train and deploy customized bots as per the Business CRM suite. Also, with the help of advanced machine learning technology, these platforms can identify the intent of the body text and then help organizations to make effective decisions. AI helps to recognize the relevant patterns in company data to avoid any deviations from the target action plan and improve productivity. As a result, leveraging the AI capabilities of salesforce services is a significant driver of market growth.

Increasing Adoption in the BFSI

Increased adoption of sales force services in the BFSI industry is the main driver of market growth across the globe. Asia-pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the market in all regions during the forecast period. Economic development, increased IT expenditure, the growing adoption of advanced technologies and the growing BFSI industry are key factors driving the growth of the Asia-pacific market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the global Salesforce Service are SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., DXC Technology, Accenture PLC, IBM Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Verint Systems Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, and AT&T Inc. and Other prominent player.

Recent Development

March, 2020: DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), the world’s leading independent, end-to-end IT services company, announced the launch of the community edition of springday, a digital evidence-based wellbeing platform designed to reduce psychological injury claims.

March, 2019: Adobe unveiled the Adobe Digital Economy Index, the first real-time barometer of the digital economy, which analyzes trillions of online transactions across 100 million product SKUs in 18 product categories. Growing at a faster pace than the economy as a whole, the digital economy has never been more important than during the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers and businesses across the globe grapple with a digital-only reality. More broadly, as the digital economy continues to evolve, the need to accurately track online prices and actual spending to better understand trends and predict changes across industries and countries becomes even more critical.

By Service Type

Planning

Execution

System Management

By Deployment Model

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Application

Sales

Marketing

Commerce Cloud

Analytics

By Industry Verticals

BFSI, Manufacturing

Government

Retail & E-Commerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

