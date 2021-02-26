Global Salesforce Automation market to grow at staggering CAGR of 7.63% and reach worth USD 13,659.45 Million by 2026

Global Sales Force Automation Market has gained momentum in recent years. It is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.63%, in value terms, over the projection period 2020-2026, and touch the revenues of USD 13,659.45 Million by 2026. Salesforce automation allows industries to manage account records, customer databases, and order & invoices automatically and monitor the system in real-time. Its software includes management of the leads, sales forecasting, opportunities management, and others (contact management, relationship management, and analysis). The global market for sales force automation is anticipated to undergo substantial growth due to increased demand for simplified sales processes and efficient workforce utilization across developed and developing regions.

BFSI Plays a Major Role to Drive the Salesforce Automation market

BFSI segment is leading the salesforce automation market followed by the telecom industry. BFSI refers to the banking, financial services, and insurance sector engaged in providing a variety of financial products or services. It consists of numerous conventional banks and insurance companies operating in one or more of these financial sectors. The telecommunication sector is engaged in the services related to the exchange of information by various types of technologies over cable, radio, optical, or other electromagnetic systems.

Browse Sample Copy of the Report @https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-salesforce-automation-market-bwc20114/report-sample

Growth drivers

Increasing Need for Modernizing Sales Process

The massive necessity for automating sales process activities, including customer relationship management, sales forecasting, lead management, lead generation, and invoice management steers the market trends. Apart from this, the reduction in manual errors and improved operational efficiency are the reasons leading to the acceptance of the sales force automation software, thereby driving the business growth over the projected timeline.

Furthermore, growing internet penetration along with the introduction of new telecom network technologies like 4G and 5G is predicted to facilitate the up-gradation of the sales data, supporting massive demand for sales force automation software over the forecast period. Additionally, the need for detecting the status of the order, discount offers, consumer complaints, and customer feedback will further deck the market demand over the projection period.

Competitive landscape

The prominent players in Sales Force Automation Market include Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, ZOHO Corporation, Oracle’s NetSuite, SAP Sales Cloud, Infusion Soft, Infor CRM, Sage CRM, PipeDrive, Creatio (BPM’Online), CRMNext, Pegasystems, Zendesk, Pipeliner, Vtiger, Xiaoshouyi, Copper and others.

Recent Development

Jun 01, 2020: Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced that Wajax Corporation, a leading industrial products and services provider, would deploy Infor CloudSuite Equipment to help optimize multiple facets of its operations and improve customer service.

Jun 18, 2020: Salesforce launches Government Cloud Plus, achieves FedRAMP Provisional Authority to operate at the High-Security Impact Level.

Sep 2019: Salesforce launches Manufacturing Cloud—Aligning Sales and Operations to Deliver More Transparent and Predictable Business Outcomes.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2015-2019 Base Year – 2019 Forecast – 2020 – 2026 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, Rest of APAC, Rest of the world Product/Service Segmentation By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Industry and By Application Key Players Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SugarCRM, ZOHO Corporation, Oracle’s NetSuite, SAP Sales Cloud, Infusion Soft, Infor CRM, Sage CRM, PipeDrive, Creatio (BPM’Online), CRMNext, Pegasystems, Zendesk, Pipeliner, Vtiger, Xiaoshouyi, Copper and other prominent players

By Component

On Premise

Cloud Based

By Enterprise Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Retail

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

By Application

Lead Management

Sales Forecasting

Order & Invoices Management

Opportunity Management

Others

By Region:

North AmericaEurope

China

Japan

Rest APAC

Rest of the World

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/global-salesforce-automation-market-bwc20114/enquire-before-purchase

About Us:

Blueweave Consulting offers a one-stop solution for your market intelligence needs for any service or product. You get well-researched comprehensive reports based on qualitative and quantitative data to put your business plan into action. Your well-informed and timely decisions using our reports avert situations of excessive risks and help you grow your business with optimum risk-return trade-off.

Contact Us: