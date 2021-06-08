Global Sales of N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide to Record a CAGR of 4.0% Through 2029

A new study by Fact.MR finds that worldwide sales of the N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide were in excess of 11,500 tons in 2018, and are estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 4.0% in 2019. The N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide industry remains influenced by a slew of factors such as growing demand for zeolites in which the chemical is leveraged as a structure directing agent (SDA).

According to the study, leading players in the N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide market are currently directing their efforts toward product positioning and rebranding strategies, meanwhile focusing on strengthening their distribution networks. N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide manufacturers are continuously striving to achieve low-cost yet efficient chemical sourcing, and product developments for specific use cases. The market players are also focusing on increasing their presence in key automotive manufacturing hubs to leverage the steady demand for the chemical as a key constituent of emission control catalysts.

The study also finds that use of N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide as a molecular sieve template agent has been gaining utter traction, enabling the absorption of liquids and gases based on the molecular size and polarity. Additionally, the surfactant industry also holds significant opportunities for N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide manufacturers, as the industry witnesses continuous adoption of zeolites as cleaning agents.

Attractiveness of East Asia for N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide Manufacturers Remains Intact

East Asia continues to offer significant opportunities to N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide manufacturers, underpinned by growing stringency in environmental norms vis-à-vis upsurge in automotive production in the region. Additionally, demand for zeolites in the region has witnessed a marked uptick as an effective alternative to the traditionally-used chromate-based coatings.

Mid-sized players continue to consolidate their position in East Asian nations, such as China, where demand remains unabated from across a range of industries, including paints & coatings, electronics, automotive, and semiconductors. Gains remain steady from the N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide market in China, as the country is home to several manufacturing facilities for players in these industry sectors. N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide sales in China were estimated close to 2,000 tons in 2018.

The report also finds that end-users continue to show a marked preference for N,N,N-Trimethyl-1-Adamantyl Ammonium Hydroxide solutions (25%), with sales accounting for approximately 70% shares. The attractiveness of solution-based formulations is here to stay, in light of its convenience in handling and usage accuracy.

