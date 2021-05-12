Global Sales Coaching Software Market Research Report 2021 Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2030 What is the market size and growth rate of the global Sales Coaching Software market?

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Sales Coaching Software Market is valued at USD 710.78 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2240.54 Million by 2028 with the CAGR of 15.47 % over the forecast period.



Sales coaching software is a likely accompaniment to sales training and onboarding software which trains new hires and provides recurrent training over role playing, skills assessments, and micro courses. Sales coaching software possibly will incorporate with outbound call tracking software to streamline cold dialing and lead follow-up calls, and integrate with or share features of video conferencing software for joint or observed calls with clients. These tools may also participate with sales enablement software and sales performance management software so sellers can access appropriate resources and obtain feedback on their overall success correspondingly. Emails and calls took within sales coaching platform will often be tied to customer data in the company’s CRM software.

This report analyses the global market for Sales Coaching Software. The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Global Sales Coaching Software Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Sales coaching software Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Sales coaching software Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data from across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Key Players

1.Gong

2.Salesloft

3.LevelEleven LLC

4.Chorus ai

5.Brainshark

6.Lessonly

7.Mindtickle

8.Outreach Inc.

9.Ambition

10.RingDNA

11.Saleshood

12.Others

Above mentioned companies were scrutinized to assess competitive landscape of Global Sales Coaching Software Market. Report provides company profiles of each player. Each profile include company product portfolio, business overview, company governance, company financials, business strategies, locations, company sale, recent developments and strategic collaborations & partnerships, new product launch, company segments, application diversification and company strength and weakness analysis.

Market Segmentation



•Type

oCloud based

oOn Premises

•Application

oSMEs

oLarge Enterprises

North America dominated the global sales coaching software market in 2020 accounting revenue share of 39.11%. The region was worth of USD 277.98 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 887.82 Million in 2028 growing at CAGR of 15.66% in the forecast period 2021-2028.

Large Enterprises segment dominated the application segment and was worth of USD 446.63 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1413.37 Million in 2028. Cloud Based segment dominated the type segment and was worth of USD 574.93 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 1852.71Million in 2028.

Global Sales coaching software Market Opportunities

Conversation Intelligence

Conversation Intelligence software practices machine learning proficiencies to examine sales calls and give insights that help close deals faster. This software has capabilities such as call recording, call transcription, keyword searching in calls, call analytics, etc. Some of them use AI for live coaching i.e. to give live tips to reps based on what is being spoken about in the calls. AI can identify who is talking (rep or customer) when competitors are being mentioned, and cross-sell up-sell opportunities. These competencies allow the sales guy to focus on the customer and they handle the responsibilities of taking meeting notes, sending follow up emails, etc.

Video Practice and Role-Play

This software has unique capabilities that allow sales managers to give role-play assignments and tasks to sales reps, sales reps to record their videos and share it with their manager, and peers to review feedback to videos. Some of them also have conversation intelligence capabilities on top of audio of these videos. AI can score these videos based on predefined parameters which have the sales manager to give personalized feedback to each rep.

Sales Activity

Some coaching software use AI to record auto-capture sales activities and auto-updating them into the CRM. Aids in visualize sales activities at the deal level and help prioritize deals to improve close rates.

Integrations

Integrations with other tools increase the value that you can derive from these coaching tools.

Based on Call recordings

This software has to integrate with your web conferencing solution to record sales conversations and also with your CRM to get their contacts so that it can auto-follow up with customers.

Based on Sales Activity

For AI to auto-update your CRM with all your sales activity, these solutions will need integration with your email, calendar, phone, SMS etc. so that it can scan all your touch points and keep your CRM up to date.

The technology fits with today’s learners and keeps them coming back

Although speed in onboarding is a crucial concern, the simple fact is that your new hires will pick things up at different rates and have different learning preferences.

Sales training software makes content in any format documents, videos, audio files, etc., easily accessible through an intuitive, familiar-feeling user interface. That means learners can put away content in their own way, on their preferred device, and when it fits best in their schedules.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Sales Coaching Software Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Sales Coaching Software Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2016 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Sales Coaching Software Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Sales Coaching Software Market Report



•What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Sales Coaching Software Market?

•Which is mostly affected region, country?

•Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

•What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Sales Coaching Software Market?

•What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

•What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

•Within Sales coaching software Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

•What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

•What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

•How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

