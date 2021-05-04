Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market To Deliver Prominent Growth & Striking Opportunities By 2026||LEO Pharma A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, 3M, Bausch Health Companies Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation

Global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Galderma Laboratories, L.P., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, GlaxoSmithKline plc., ALLERGAN, Bayer AG, 3M, Bausch Health Companies Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Cipla Inc., Kaken Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. among others.

Segmentation: Global Rx Dermatology Topical Drug Delivery Market

The global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis product type, application, and category.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into solid, liquid and semi-solid. Solid is sub-segmented into powder and others. Liquid is sub-segmented into solution, emulsion, suspension, lotion and others. Semisolid is sub-segmented into creams, gel, ointments, paste, others. In December 2016, Pfizer Inc. received approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the product called EUCRISATM (crisaborole) ointment 2%. It is a novel non-steroidal topical phosphodieterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor. It is used for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). With this launch of the product the company has built a heritage in Inflammation and Immunology sector.



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into acne, dermatitis, psoriasis, skin infections, antiaging, skin cancer, hyperpigmentation, onychomycosis, rosacea, others. In March 2017, Galderma Laboratories, L.P., makers of Cetaphil brand launched seven new facial skincare products. With this launch of the products Cetaphil portfolio of the company has increased. The company has now broad range of specialized solutions for the patients with skin concerns, including hydration and others.



On the basis of category, the market is segmented into generic and branded. In February 2016, Allergan plc received an approval for its product ACZONE (dapsone) Gel, 7.5% from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This product is a new prescription topical treatment which is useful for the treatment of acne in patients 12 years of age and older. The product helped patient in treating acne easily which ultimately helped in increase in revenue.



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Rx dermatology topical drug delivery development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The future aspects impacting the global Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market in every possible way are also further discussed in the report. The market providers compete on the basis of innovation, reputation, pricing, service, promotion and distribution. The Rx dermatology topical drug delivery market report has faced several phases after gathering the most important data from the research with facing the challenge of arranging it in a proper manner, which has made the analysis more efficient and effective.

Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence Of Skin Disease Or Condition:

Rising Aging Population:

Growth In Topical Drug Delivery:

Increasing Research And Development Of New Dermatological Drugs:

New Product Launches:

