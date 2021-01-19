Global Robotic Welding Market : Driving Factors and Current Pandemic Challenges Analysis till 2030 | ASKAWA Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., etc.

The report “Global Robotic Welding Market, By Type (Arc Welding and Spot Welding), By Payload (Less than 50 Kg, 50–150 Kg, and More than 150 Kg), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Metal and Machinery, Electricals and Electronics, and Aerospace and Defense), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global robotic welding market is projected to grow from US$ 6339.0 Million in 2020 to US$ 13419.7 Million by 2029. Growing implementation of industry 4.0 fourth industrial revolution which is trend of automation and robotics is a major factor that drives the global robotic welding market. In addition, rising utilization of robotic welding in the electronics industry to eliminate distortion and discoloration while miniaturizing electronic components is expected to propel the global robotic welding market.

Key Highlights:

On June 2017, YASKAWA Electric Corporation launched Collaborative Robot MOTOMAN-HC10 A shift from robots that replace to humans to robots that work with humans.

In May 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation its affiliate company Tada Electric Co. developed new fiber-laser welding technology that cuts flying molten metal (spatter) by 95 percent or more.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global robotic welding market accounted for US$ 6339.0 Million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, payload, end-user, and region.

By type, the spot welding segment is accounted for largest market share in the global robotic welding market. This is owing to rising demand for spot welding from automotive and transportation industry.

By payload, the more than 150 kg segment is hold largest market share in the global robotic welding market, due to increasing demand for vehicles across the globe.

By end-user, the global robotic welding market is divided into automotive and transportation, metal and machinery, electrical and electronics, and aerospace and defense.

By region, the Asia Pacific robotic welding market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue in the global robotic welding market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing research and development activities to produce innovative robots that would improve time efficiency and productivity in countries such as India and China of the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Robotic Welding Market, By Type (Arc Welding and Spot Welding), By Payload (Less than 50 Kg, 50–150 Kg, and More than 150 Kg), By End-User (Automotive and Transportation, Metal and Machinery, Electricals and Electronics, and Aerospace and Defense), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global robotic welding market includes YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, ABB Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Midea Investment Holding Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Global Welding Technologies AG, and Denso Corporation.

