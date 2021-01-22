Global Robotic Surgical Devices Market || keyplayers Mazor Robotics Zimmer Biomet Contact Us:
Introduction:
The surgical robotic system is the technologically advanced surgical solution, used mainly during complicated surgical procedures. A robotic surgical device is a combination of equipment, accessory, and software. It involves partial inference or complete dependence on specially devised machines to carry out surgical operations. Robotic technology is enhancing surgery through improved precision, stability and dexterity.
Drivers and Restraints:
The growth of the global robotic surgical devices market is primarily driven by the increasing need for automation in healthcare and increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Also, increasing the geriatric population and the rising complexity of surgical procedures are boosting the growth of the target market. Moreover, increasing demand for non-invasive surgeries across the globe with more precision and flexibility is also expected to propel the growth of the target market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of installation, concerns regarding safety, integration issues, and the need for technologically skilled personnel, are some of the factors which are challenging the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the innovations in the industries are expected to reduce the cost of the system in the future. Thus, the market penetration is expected to increase over the forecast period which in turn is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the target market.
- Global Robotic Surgical Devices Market, By Component, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Surgical System
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Accessory
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Service
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Robotic Surgical Devices Market, By Area of Surgery, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Gynaecological Surgery
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Cardiovascular
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Neurosurgery
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Laparoscopy
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Urology
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Other Areas of Surgery
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
Company Profile:
- Intutive Surgical Inc.
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Stryker Corporation
- Veb Surgical Inc.
- Maxar Technologies Limited
- Accuray Incorporated
- Globus Medical
- Hansen Medical
- Johnson & Johnson
- Mazor Robotics
- Zimmer Biomet
