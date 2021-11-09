Global Robotic Surgery Devices Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global robotic surgery devices market reached a value of nearly $4,750.6 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $4,750.6 million in 2020 to $9,178.1 million in 2025 at a rate of 14.1%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2025 and reach $18,792.5 million in 2030.

The robotic surgery devices market consists of sales of robotic surgery devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture robotic surgery devices. A robotic surgery device is a type of computer-assisted surgical system which helps doctors perform complex, minimally invasive operations with precision and flexibility. The robotic surgery device industry includes establishments that manufacture a wide range of computer-assisted handheld, portable and fixed surgical equipment (or) devices.

The robotic surgery devices market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the robotic surgery devices market are Intuitive Surgical Inc., Stryker, Accuray, Medtronic Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings

The robotic surgery devices market is segmented by product and service, by surgery type and by geography.

By Product and Service –

a) Robotic Systems

b) Instruments & Accessories

c) Services

By Surgery Type –

a) General Surgery

b) Urological Surgery

c) Gynecological Surgery

d) Other Applications

The robotic surgery devices market report describes and explains the global robotic surgery devices market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The robotic surgery devices report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global robotic surgery devices market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global robotic surgery devices market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

