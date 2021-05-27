Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market To Record Stellar Growth Rate During 2021-2027||EdgeVerve Systems Limited, FPT software, HelpSystems, Redwood Software, IPSoft, Celaton ltd, Atos SE, Cognizant Infosys Ltd

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software market report gives thorough information about the global industry comprising of valuable figures and stats. Moreover, the report provides records starting from the base year (2018) and stretches until the forecast period (2020-2027). The chapter of the competitive landscape is presented well in the research report and is analyzed based on the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis. This market analysis report is vital for the customary key participants as well as for the new entrants in the market that offers in-depth market insights. The reliable Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software report can be effectively used by both established and new players in the industry for complete understanding of the market. Market research provides benefits to identify market opportunities and the latest trends.

Robotic process automation (RPA) software market size is valued at USD 182.8 million by 2019 to USD 379.87 million in 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.10% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the robotic process automation (RPA) software market report are UiPath, AUTOMATION ANYWHERE, Blue Prism Limited, NICE, KUFAX Inc., Pegasystems, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, FPT software, HelpSystems, Redwood Software, IPSoft, Celaton ltd, Atos SE, Cognizant Infosys Ltd, Xerox Corporation, Jacada, Kryon, business Vision among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

To gain information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and their key strategies. Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software” and its commercial landscape What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Drivers:

The growing factor for robotic process automation (RPA) software market would be cloud adoption which is rising with the trend, another thing which drives up the market is the increasing e-commerce industry as an addition to the growth. The advancement of technology in retail industry, boost the market growth.

The major driver for this market is the capability of robotics process automation software which saves time and money by performing high volume data. Apart from the drivers the restraining factor for this market would be the data security risk and lack of awareness regarding robotics process automation.

It would not be of great help in business processes because of it less potential quality which impacts the market growth negatively. Robotics process automation software market provides opportunities such as integration of robotic process with increasing demand in the logistics.

Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Restraints:

However, the obsolete technology and dull tasks will pose a great challenge for the growth of the market.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Scope and Market Size

Robotic process automation (RPA) software market is segmented on the basis of product type, service, deployment, organization, process, operation and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, software services and tools.

On the basis of service, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented as, consulting, implementing, and training.

Based on deployment, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, cloud and on-Premise.

Based on organization, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, large enterprise, small/medium enterprise.

Based on application, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, BFSI, retail, consumer goods, pharma & healthcare, information technology & telecom, communication and media education, manufacturing, logistics, utilities, banking and financial services, insurance, travel, hospitality, transportation, government, academics and others.

Based on process, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market is segmented as, automated solution decision support, management solution and interaction solution.

On the basis of operation, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented as, rule based and knowledge based.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market

8 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market, By Service

9 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market, By Deployment Type

10 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market, By Organization Size

11 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

