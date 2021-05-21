Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market (2021-2027) | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, FPT software, HelpSystems, Redwood Software, IPSoft

A new business intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market Research with title “Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are UiPath, AUTOMATION ANYWHERE, Blue Prism Limited, NICE, KUFAX Inc., Pegasystems, NTT Advanced Technology Corporation, EdgeVerve Systems Limited, FPT software, HelpSystems, Redwood Software, IPSoft, Celaton ltd, Atos SE, Cognizant Infosys Ltd, Xerox Corporation, Jacada, Kryon, business Vision among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Robotic process automation (RPA) software market size is valued at USD 182.8 million by 2019 to USD 379.87 million in 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.10% over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Drivers:

The growing factor for robotic process automation (RPA) software market would be cloud adoption which is rising with the trend, another thing which drives up the market is the increasing e-commerce industry as an addition to the growth. The advancement of technology in retail industry, boost the market growth.

The major driver for this market is the capability of robotics process automation software which saves time and money by performing high volume data.

Apart from the drivers the restraining factor for this market would be the data security risk and lack of awareness regarding robotics process automation. It would not be of great help in business processes because of it less potential quality which impacts the market growth negatively.

Robotics process automation software market provides opportunities such as integration of robotic process with increasing demand in the logistics.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Restraints:

However, the obsolete technology and dull tasks will pose a great challenge for the growth of the market.

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software Market Scope and Market Size

Robotic process automation (RPA) software market is segmented on the basis of product type, service, deployment, organization, process, operation and application. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product type, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, software services and tools.

On the basis of service, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented as, consulting, implementing, and training.

Based on deployment, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, cloud and on-Premise.

Based on organization, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, large enterprise, small/medium enterprise.

Based on application, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented into, BFSI, retail, consumer goods, pharma & healthcare, information technology & telecom, communication and media education, manufacturing, logistics, utilities, banking and financial services, insurance, travel, hospitality, transportation, government, academics and others.

Based on process, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market is segmented as, automated solution decision support, management solution and interaction solution.

On the basis of operation, the robotic process automation (RPA) software market has been segmented as, rule based and knowledge based.

