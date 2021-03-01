Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Applications, Growth, Size, Shares & Opportunities – Automated Rig Technologies, Drillform Technical Services, Drillmec, Epiroc Ab, Herrenknecht Ag

“

Competitive Research Report on Robotic Drilling Equipment Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Emerging Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges, Growth Projections, Business Investments, Recent Developments, Market Shares, Key Applications and Global Overview by 2027.

Market research reports are considered an integral part for many business organizations as it provides them with the much needed information to proliferate their business’ reach within the market. These high-profile and concise research reports throws light on the current market facts and figures, its projections, future prospects and also help delineate competitor analysis and customer behaviour. The Robotic Drilling Equipment market is globally recognized for its super productive and ever-efficient functioning. From their detailed qualitative and quantitative research to accurate SWOT and PEST analysis, this market research reports provide great knowledge on how to go about using different strategies to open up opportunities in a diverse market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Talking about diverse markets, we all know the impact COVID-19 has had on the Robotic Drilling Equipment market. It certainly changed the economic landscape and every business had to go through the struggle of adjusting to alternatives. As markets around them battled with the repercussions of the virus, the Robotic Drilling Equipment market continued to dish out the needed business revenue and business opportunities. The market was able to sway through these challenges with the help of well adaptive and flexible business strategies and the vital and timely investments by their key players.

The global Robotic Drilling Equipment market is one of the quickest growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the industry statistics and facts & figures related to the Robotic Drilling Equipment market. The business strategies of all the leading business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, PEST Analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Automated Rig Technologies Ltd., Drillform Technical Services Ltd., Drillmec Inc., Epiroc Ab, Herrenknecht Ag and more – all the leading players operating in the global Robotic Drilling Equipment market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get important information on the upcoming industry challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Robotic Drilling Equipment market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and complete report on the global Robotic Drilling Equipment market.

Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market is valued approximately at USD 5.44 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Robotic Drilling Equipment is a machine which is used by automation system for drilling operations in the oil & gas industry. It carries out various operations in the oil & gas industry, such as fewer drilling times, multi-sensor measurements, safer operations, and mass production.The manufacturers develop both hardware as well as software for the operation of robots. Growing investment in big data analytics, growing adoption of automation in the drilling machines, which prevents the human livesand reduces human error by minimizing their intervention in the operations has led the adoption of Robotic Drilling Equipments across the forecast period. For Instance: as per the company source, in 2018, Drillform opened its new facility in Abu Dhabi, UAE to provide services to customers of the Middle East and North Africa region. This will enable the company to increase the market share and the consumer base will also grow. However, high manufacturing costs, exchange of essential information compromises with the data privacy and cyber security risk of the data & operations of robotic drilling machines impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Also, Opportunity with the increase in exploration of oil & gas extraction in ultra-Deepwater in the Arctic region and the government initiatives for the safety of workers, the adoption & demand for Robotic Drilling Equipment is likely to increase.

The regional analysis of global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing shale gas production and the regulated safety and efficiency norms. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as high demand for crude oil and government initiatives to promote manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Robotic Drilling Equipment Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

Drillmec Inc.

Epiroc AB

Herrenknecht AG

Huisman Equipment B.V.

KCA Deutag Alpha Limited

Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.

Nabors Industries Ltd.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Land

Water

By Installation:

New Installation

Modernize

By End-User:

Oil

Gas

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Main Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.1. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.2. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By Application, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.3. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By Installation, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.2.4. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By End-User, 2018-2027 (Usd Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Definition And Scope

2.1. Objective Of The Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope Of The Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered For The Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Dynamics

3.1. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’S 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach To Porter’S 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. Pest Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By Application

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts By Application 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

5.4. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Land

5.4.2. Water

Chapter 6. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By Installation

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market By Installation, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts By Installation 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

6.4. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. New Installation

6.4.2. Modernize

Chapter 7. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, By End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market By End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Estimates & Forecasts By End-User 2017-2027 (Usd Million)

7.4. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Oil

7.4.2. Gas

Chapter 8. Global Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.2.1. U.S. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.2.1.1. Application Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2. Installation Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3. End-User Breakdown Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2. Canada Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3. Europe Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3.2. Germany Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3.3. France Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3.4. Spain Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3.5. Italy Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.3.6. Rest Of Europe Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4.2. India Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4.3. Japan Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4.4. Australia Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4.5. South Korea Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.4.6. Rest Of Asia Pacific Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.5. Latin America Robotic Drilling Equipment Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.5.2. Mexico Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

8.6. Rest Of The World Robotic Drilling Equipment Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Automated Rig Technologies Ltd.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Drillform Technical Services Ltd.

9.2.3. Drillmec Inc.

9.2.4. Epiroc Ab

9.2.5. Herrenknecht Ag

9.2.6. Huisman Equipment B.V.

9.2.7. Kca Deutag Alpha Limited

9.2.8. Loadmaster Universal Rigs, Inc.

9.2.9. Nabors Industries Ltd.

9.2.10. National Oilwell Varco, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research Assumption

