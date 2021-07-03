Global Robot Operating System Industry 2021 Analysis and 2027 Forecasts Report Robot Operating System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecasting period

The global robot operating system market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share.

The report consists of the list of the vendor’s profile of Robot Operating System market include ABB Ltd., FANUC, KUKA AG , Yaskawa Electric Corporation , Denso , Microsoft.

Robot Operating System Market report has been categorized as below

Robot Type

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Collaborative Robots

By Industry

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metal and Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

By Application

Pick and Place

Plastic Injection and Blow Molding

Printed Circuit Board Handling and Information Communication and Technology

Testing and Quality Inspection

Metal Stamping and Press Trending

Computer Numerical Control Machine Tending

Co-Packing and End of Line Packaging

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

The Asia Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share. China, Japan, and South Korea are the top countries contributing to the growth of the robot operating system industry. Of all countries, APAC is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the ROS industry. APAC has become a lucrative market due to the high adoption rate of digital technology and automation, especially in China, Japan, and South Korea. The rapid growth of these countries is expected to open up a slew of new opportunities for APAC’s ROS vendors. In countries like China and Japan, the market for robots is being fuelled by an ageing population.

