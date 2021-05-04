Global Robo-Taxi Market Economic Forecasting, Economic Forecasting of Influencing Players, Strategic Insights

The Robo-Taxi Market study formulated by Data Bridge Market Research presents a detailed analysis of the influential trends prevailing in this business sphere.

Global robo-taxi market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 113.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand for autonomic, fuel efficient & emission free vehicles, and the need to eliminate road accidents improving the level of road safety.

Some of the Leading Key Company’s Covered for this Research are:

Waymo LLC, Daimler AG., GM Cruise LLC., Aptiv., AB Volvo, Google, Ridecell, Inc, Tesla, Uber Technologies Inc., Volkswagen AG, Lyft, Inc., Ford Motor Company, General Motors., BMW AG, TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION., NVIDIA Corporation and Mobileye among others.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

Basic information The Asia Robo-Taxi Market The North American Robo-Taxi Market The European Robo-Taxi Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

Key Market Segmentation

By Component (Camera, LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors), Application (Goods, Passenger), Service (Rental, Station-Based), Level of Autonomy (L4, L5), Propulsion (Electric, Fuel Cell, Hybrid), Vehicle (Car, Van/Shuttle), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size

2.2 Robo-Taxi Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Robo-Taxi Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Robo-Taxi Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Robo-Taxi Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Robo-Taxi Sales by Product

4.2 Global Robo-Taxi Revenue by Product

4.3 Robo-Taxi Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Robo-Taxi Breakdown Data by End User

Key Highlights:

Robo-Taxi market analysis and forecast, in terms of volume and value

Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints and opportunities influencing the growth of the Robo-Taxi market

Robo-Taxi market segmentation on the basis type, function, application, backing material, technology and geography (country-wise) has been provided

Robo-Taxi market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with the contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of the study

Robo-Taxi market analysis and forecast for five major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America along with country-wise segmentation

Profiles of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies are further profiled

Competitive developments, investments, strategic expansion and competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Robo-Taxi market are also profiled

