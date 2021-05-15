Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026 Leading Players of Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market are SherwinWilliams , US Specialty Coatings, Nippon Paint, PPG Industries etc.

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market is valued at USD 6.81 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8.07 Billion by 2026 with the CAGR of 2.7 % over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on Road Marking Paints and Coatings Industry

The industries with a higher degree of automation, less labor centric industries like, semiconductor and panel manufacturing, as their production facility is not affected comparatively to labor centric manufacturing facility. Conversely, companies having manufacturing is solely or partially dependent on labor are affected greatly. If we look at the demand side, the downstream demand is weakened, so that the production enterprises in the middle and upper streams are facing high inventory risks, which could lead to further production cuts or cost increases.

China is a critical part of any discussion about global supply chain because it is “the world’s factory.” Currently, COVID19’s impact on global supply chain processes is very visible—it’s disrupting China’s ability to produce and export due to insufficient labor, lack of raw material or components, and reduced logistics capacity. In order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, countries and world capital have been put under strict lockdown, bringing a total halt to major industrial production chains. It has caused supply chain disruptions for nearly three-quarters of U.S. companies, and in the second quarter, domestically consumption is likely to be hit even harder. As the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread not only through China but through a number of other countries (including but not limited to South Korea, Singapore, Iran, Italy, Japan, and the U.S.), the demand and supply disruption that began in China is starting to replay across the globe. The bullwhip effect then leads to significant uncertainties across supply chains of industries that are global in nature.

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

This report analyses the global market for Road Marking Paints and Coatings . The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market

SherwinWilliams US Specialty Coatings Swarco Sealmaster Rembrandtin Lack PPG Industries Nippon Paint LANINO Hempel Geveko Markings Ennis-Flint (PPG Berger Paints 3M Others

Market Segmentation

Type Thermoplastic Marking Paint Waterbased Marking Paint Solvent Based Marking Paint Two-Component Road Marking Paint

Application Roads and Streets Parking Lot Airport



Thermoplastic marking paint segment dominated the type segment and was worth of USD 2744.46 Million in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 3370.90 Million in 2026.

Key News

PPG Acquired Global Coatings Manufacturer EnnisFlint

In December 2020, PPG has acquired Ennis-Flint, a global manufacturer of coatings with a broad portfolio of pavement marking products, including paint, thermoplastics and other advanced traffic technologies. The transaction value of the agreement is approximately $1.15 billion.

Berger Paint Acquired STPL

In November 2019, Kolkata-based Berger Paints India Ltd has acquired 95.53 per cent of STP Ltd (STPL), which is primarily into waterproofing and protective coatings, at a cash consideration of Rs 167.5 crore.

Hempel acquired Crown Paints

Danish-based Hempel has acquired Crown Paints. The UKbased decorative coatings manufacturer (Crown Paints) will help Hempel to grow its decorative coatings business. The decorative segment of Crown Paints represents a significant part of the global coatings industry and therefore, the acquisition of a Crown Paints strong in the decorative market is an important part of Hempel.

PPG Industries acquired Tikkurila Group

In December 2020, PPG has acquired Finland’s Tikkurila at €25 a share or for about €1.1bn in cash. ASRC Industrial Services acquired US Coatings In Sep 2017, ASRC Industrial Services (AIS) has acquired US Coatings Inc. (USC), a Mobile, Alabama-based marine specialty coating company

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

