Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Research Report 2020
Road Marking Paints and Coatings market report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Road Marking Paints and Coatings market is segmented into
- Thermoplastic Marking Paint
- Waterbased Marking Paint
- Solvent Based Marking Paint
- Two-Component Road Marking Paint
Segment by Application
- Roads and Streets
- Parking Lot
- Airport
- Others
Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market: Regional Analysis
The Road Marking Paints and Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Road Marking Paints and Coatings market report are:
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Road Marking Paints and Coatings market include:
- SherwinWilliams
- 3M
- Swarco
- Nippon Paint
- Geveko Markings
- Ennis-Flint
- Hempel
- PPG Industries
- Asian Paints PPG
- Sealmaster
- U.S. Specialty Coatings
- Rembrandtin Lack
- Berger Paints
- LANINO
Table of content
1 Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Road Marking Paints and Coatings
1.2 Road Marking Paints and Coatings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)
1.3 Road Marking Paints and Coatings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Road Marking Paints and Coatings Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)
1.4 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Revenue 2015-2026
1.4.2 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Sales 2015-2026
1.4.3 Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Road Marking Paints and Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
2.4 Manufacturers Road Marking Paints and Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product T
