Global RNAi Therapeutics Market 2020, Industry Research Trends, Regional Outlook, Forecast Analysis 2027| Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sanofi, Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glaxosmithkline Plc., Benitec Biopharma, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

The RNAi therapeutics market was valued at US$ 618.79 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,209.29 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2027.

RNAi refers to the interference RNA which is responsible to control and manipulate protein translation in the cell. These RNAi are used to silence particular genes that are responsible for diseases. At present, the awareness about RNAi is increasing due to its ability to offer target specific mechanism, leading to superior treatment outcomes. The approach is widely utilized for drug development. Increasing investments in RNAi therapy development coupled with growing prevalence of infectious diseases and chronic conditions are anticipated to drive the RNAi Therapeutics market growth during the forecast period.However, high cost involved in the development of RNAi therapies is likely to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

An exclusive RNAi Therapeutics Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions including North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The segmentation of the market by components, end users, and region was done based on the thorough market analysis and validation through extensive primary inputs from industry experts (key opinion leaders of companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research (global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, company’s website, annual report SEC filing, and paid databases). Further, the market has been estimated by utilizing various research methodologies and internal statistical model.

The research dives deep into the global share, size, and trends, as well as growth rate of the RNAi Therapeutics market to project its progress during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence RNAi Therapeutics the development rate of the RNAi Therapeutics market. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Here we have listed the top RNAi Therapeutics Market companies in the world

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Sanofi Olix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Glaxosmithkline Plc. Benitec Biopharma Arbutus Biopharma Corporation Silence Therapeutics Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc Quark

