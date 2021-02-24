Global RNA Therapeutics Market Share, Growth, Key Player and Emerging Trend Analysis 2027||Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma

RNA therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period.

The worldwide RNA Therapeutics market report gives precise and thorough information about prospective and existing customers, the competition, and the industry in general as it is the foundation of all successful business ventures. A supreme market data and insights allows business owners to determine the feasibility of a business before committing substantial resources to the venture. Market research report encompasses relevant data to help solve marketing challenges that a business will most likely face which is an integral part of the business planning process. By using RNA Therapeutics market document, clients can outperform competitors using accurate and up-to-date demand-side dynamics information.

The major players covered in the RNA therapeutics market are Quark, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma, Sanofi, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Silence Therapeutics, Cenix BioScience, Sirnaomics, CureVac AG, BioNTech SE, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Arbutus Biopharma, Marina Biotech, Inc and among others.

RNA Therapeutics Market Development

Novartis announced the acquisition of The Medicines Company in November 2019. This acquisition will also help them to acquire their RNA interference drug which has the ability to offer protection against the cardiovascular disease and renal impairment. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their market position and enhance their global reach.

Global RNA Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size

The RNA therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of technologies, application, route of administration and end-users.

Based on technologies, the RNA therapeutics market is segmented into enabling technologies, enabled technologies. The enabling technologies are further categorized into microarray, labeling, purification, inhibition and others. The enabled technologies are further bifurcated into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies.

The application segment for RNA therapeutics market includes cardiovascular, oncology, infections, immunology, metabolic disorders and others.

On the basis of route of administration, RNA therapeutics market is segmented into oral, subcutaneous, intravenous, intramuscular and others.

Based on end-user, the substance abuse and addiction treatment market is segmented into hospitals, research organization, specialty clinics, diagnostic laboratory and others

Global RNA Therapeutics Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of the genetic diseases, neurological disorders and advancement in the biotechnological sector are the factors responsible for the growth of this market

Advancement in the treatment options to target specificity and selectivity drives the growth of RNA therapeutics market. Rapid adoption of newer formulations and novel drug delivery boost up the RNA therapeutics market growth. In addition, approval and launch of RNA therapeutics plays a major role in growth of market in the above forecasted period.

Furthermore, special designation from the regulatory authority is one of the significant factors which are expected to drive the market growth.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the RNA therapeutics market due to high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, increasing adoption of novel drug delivery and potential players in the same geography while Asia- Pacific is expected to hold substantial growth due to the focus of various established market players to expand their presence in this particular region.

