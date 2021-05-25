Global RNA and DNA Sample Preparation Market Has Shown Huge Growth at a +5% of CAGR by 2021-2028 with Agilent Technologies, Dickinson and Company, DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Illumina, QIAGEN, Tecan Group AG

DNA and RNA sample preparation confers accessibility to nucleic acids in a natural form and removes unwanted contaminants. DNA and RNA sample preparation process has become hugely refined and multi-national companies are focusing on faster and accurate products. Market players are concentrating on launching automated workstations to enable faster, refined, and consistent DNA and RNA extraction. These workstations are compatible with several kits, reagents, and labware.

The Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2500 Million by 2028 and anticipated to boost at a CAGR of +5% during the forecast period.

Increasing funding in life science research is anticipated to boost the growth of the Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market over the forecast period.

Moreover, collaborative efforts and initiatives to recognize therapies for difficult-to-treat illnesses is also anticipated to aid in the growth of the market.

Key Players: Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Miroculus, Inc., Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Sigma Aldrich Corp., Tecan Group AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific

North America region held a dominant position in the Global DNA and RNA Sample Preparation Market, recording for 45 percent share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

Moreover, challenges in handling RNA are also anticipated to limit the growth of the market. The presence of RNases is a major challenge in isolating, operating or analyzing RNA. RNases are extremely constant and very active nucleases capable of degrading the RNA.

Using quality control tools to acquire information on nucleic acid quantification, integrity, and sizing of segments in next-generation sequencing is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the market. Quality control tools can support maintaining clean samples that are free from contaminants.

Moreover, market players can also concentrate on digitalization in the life science sector through the adoption of technologies like wearable devices and artificial intelligence. Digital technology can be used for routine activities such as regulatory filings.



By Product Type:-

Workstations

Kits

– DNA Sample Preparation

– RNA Sample Preparation

– DNA Sample Preparation – RNA Sample Preparation Reagents & Consumables

By Applications:-

Clinical Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Research Applications

By End-User:-

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Science Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Latin America



