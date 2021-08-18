Global Rituximab Biosimilars Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global rituximab biosimilars market is expected to grow from $1.75 billion in 2020 to $1.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The rituximab biosimilars market is expected to reach $3.02 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12%.

The rituximab biosimilars market consists of sales of rituximab biosimilars. Biosimilars are pharmaceuticals that are manufactured using cell lines and are similar to biologics. Rituximab biosimilars are used as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of various diseases including chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA).

The rituximab biosimilars market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the rituximab biosimilars market are Pfizer Inc., Mylan Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Celltrion Healthcare Co. Ltd., Sandoz International GmbH, Reliance Life Sciences, C.H. Boehringer Sohn AG & Ko. KG, BioXpress Therapeutics SA, and Intas Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global rituximab biosimilars market is segmented –

1) By Application: Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Chronic Lymhocytic Leukemia, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Others

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Direct Distribution Channels

3) By Route Of Administration: Subcutaneous, Intravenous, Molecular Type

The rituximab biosimilars market report describes and explains the global rituximab biosimilars market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The rituximab biosimilars report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global rituximab biosimilars market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global rituximab biosimilars market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

