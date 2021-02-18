Global Riflescopes Market Will Reach USD 10.61 billion By 2028: Fior Markets

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Riflescopes Market by Sight Type (Reflex, Telescopic), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Electro-Optic, Laser), Application (Armed Forces, Shooting Sports, Hunting), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global riflescopes market is expected to grow from USD 7.35 billion in 2020 to USD 10.61 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like rising border conflicts, an increase in terrorism, and the increasing prevalence of shooting games in the region. The militarization of countries like Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan and many other APAC countries is ever increasing due to the threat of China. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 41.0% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as rising defense spending by the US Government for military modernization efforts, developments in defense research & development, expanding number of overseas military bases, and increasing civilian gun ownership.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

Key players in the global riflescopes market are SIG SAUER, Bushnell, Hawke Optics, Burris Company, Inc., Nightforce Optics, Hensoldt, and Leupold & Stevens, Inc., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global riflescopes market.

The sight type segment consists of reflex and telescopic. The telescopic segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 63.52% in the year 2020. Telescopic sights offer high accuracy & precision while creating graphical image patterns. They are optimal for target acquisition for short-range and long-range both. Based on technology, the global market has been divided into thermal imaging, electro-optic, and laser. The laser segment is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% due to its high intensity, lightweight and long-range characteristics. On the basis of application, the riflescopes market has been segmented into armed forces, shooting sports, and hunting. The armed forces segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.41% in the year 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors like rising global tensions, increase in terror attacks, border skirmishes, and increasing demand for advanced, next-generation assault rifles.

